Virginia Tech continues to want to prove that it can be a recruiting player in the Deep South, and offering a prospect from Alabama before the big boys of the SEC come around is a good way to set themselves up to do that. Thanks to the connections of safeties coach Tyrone Nix, they've cast a wide net in the Yellowhammer State in recent weeks, and being ahead of the curve has been an occasional feature of that. VT would love to get Robinson on campus ASAP - especially before his recruiting star continues to rise - but will likely have to wait until the Summer for that to happen, with nothing currently in the works.