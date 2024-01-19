Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances 2027 wide receiver James Branch. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, NC State, Penn State

The latest

Branch is a precocious athlete who finished his first year at St. Frances Academy this Fall. He picked up a number of offers after camp sessions last Summer, and Virginia Tech is the second (after NC State) to offer upon release of his freshman film. VT's relationships at SFA have been up-and-down over time, but with running backs coach and area recruiting ace Elijah Brooks on his trail, it stands to reason that the playing field is at least level, if not tilting back in the direction of Orange and Maroon.

Film

Game breakdown

Thanks to his size and body control, Branch is a fade merchant early in his high school career. He does a good job creating separation as the ball approaches (even if he's not running right by defenders off the line). That body control combines with good hands to make him a high-potential pass-catcher. He shows good potential as a more versatile receiver, with some straight-line speed after the catch on screen passes, and size that allows him to bully defenders and be a credible threat as a blocker - which is also a role he's willing to accept with gusto.