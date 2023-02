Virginia Tech has offered Newberry (S.C.) 2024 tight end/athlete Jamel Howse. Here's a quick look at him.

A big-bodied high school WR who will likely grow into a tight end over the next three years(!) of high school, Howse picked up an offer from the Hokies last week after Coastal Carolina had jumped onboard in the Fall. He's taken a visit to Clemson as well, and planned to see a game in Blacksburg before the season finale against Virginia was canceled. Getting him to make up that trip before too many other programs enter the mix would go a long way toward solidifying VT at or near the top of his list.

