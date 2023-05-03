New Virginia Tech football offer: Jamar Malone
Virginia Tech has offered Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2025 quarterback Jamar Malone. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arizona, California, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami (FL), Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Utah, UNLV, Florida A&M, Northern Arizona
The latest
An Arizona native who moved to IMG after the conclusion of his sophomore season, Malone is likely to get looks - and offers - from programs coast-to-coast. Getting in the door at this point is important, because a number of schools from his home region in Pac-12 country and his new one in the Southeast have already hopped on board. With their 2024 quarterback commitment already in place, the Hokies have spent a lot of time setting their 2025 and beyond boards at the position, and they should draw a camp visit from Malone this Summer. Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and analyst Brian Crist should be able to build bonds with him at that time.
Film
----
