New Virginia Tech football offer: Jamal Anderson

Anderson has quickly become one of the most-offered players in the Southeast after spending most of the Fall holding just one offer - from hometown Georgia State. The son of the former Utah and Atlanta Falcons running back (and now Atlanta-based ESPN analyst) by the same name, he has connections both inside and outside the region. Anderson remained pretty limited in his visits during the Fall, making his way to Clemson and Georgia. If the Hokies - who traditionally do very well with the sons of former NFL players - manage to get him on a visit, they could set themselves up to make major moves for him.