For a prospect from Texas, there's probably no bigger offer than one from the Longhorns (who finally return to that status after slipping from it in recent years). For an offensive lineman, Arkansas and Wisconsin are among the biggest honors. That's a group of schools that may be tough for Virginia Tech to beat. However, the staff has definitely poured some resources into trying to improve their recruiting returns in the Lone Star State, and while we haven't seen results yet, it may only be a matter of time. If and when Majors makes it on a visit to campus, he'll be one of the players who could potentially start to turn that tide. For now, keep a skeptical eye on his recruitment.