Virginia Tech has offered Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne 2026 athlete Jahvon Wiggins. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies are determined to be ahead of the curve in recruiting across the Commonwealth, and nowhere is that more important that the Tidewater. VT becomes the third program on the list for Wiggins, and with personnel staffer Glenwood Ferebee's connections back to the region, should start out in excellent shape (Coach Ferb is the one who made the offer through Wiggins's high school coaches, in fact). There's a long, long way to go for a kid who's a freshman in high school, but VT is positioning itself well to be in it for the long haul.

