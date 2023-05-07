Content Loading

Boston College, Penn State, Wake Forest, Akron, Connecticut, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Temple, Howard, Jacksonville State

Boyd is a rare rising senior among the Hokies' recent offers in Philly - particularly since there wasn't a strong pre-existing relationship with area recruiter Elijah Brooks like there has been with many of the others. The fact that Virginia Tech is one of the biggest programs on board (and actually serious about him, whereas a Penn State may have him on the back-burner) is a very good start at this stage, and gives VT both something to sell to him individually and an opening to start to make some waves in Philadelphia.

Game breakdown

Playing mostly as a safety, Boyd shows a very strong ability to play the ball in zone coverages, making game-changing interceptions or pass breakups as he reacts to the quarterback's eyes. He shows a good ability to take picks all the way back (including weaving through traffic) with good speed. On offense, he's not scared of physicality by DBs, and is able to shrug them off to get open and make plays through contact. Because of how much he trusts his athleticism, he can be a bit of a risk-taker, undercutting routes or stepping aggressively, and will want to fine-tune the decision-making there.

