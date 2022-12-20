Virginia Tech has offered Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar 2024 tight end Jaden Reddell. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Reddell is one of the most-offered and certainly most well-traveled 2024 prospects ini the nation. He's blown up this month, since the release of his junior film, and the Hokies have hopped into the mix. Obviously with a player as highly-sought as himself, the Hokies will have to earn his interest with an improved on-field product next season (they aren't beating out the Alabamas and Ohio States of the world without it), and if the Orange and Maroon are back to the success of old, they'll have a chance to get him to campus, since he's largely proven to be willing to go coast-to-coast to explore programs that have offered him.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---