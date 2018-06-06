Payoute is new to wide receiver and defensive back (he was previously a quarterback), which is where his bigtime offers have started rolling in to play. He's been a bit limited on the visit trail because of his track schedule this Spring, but did make his way up to Pittsburgh over the weekend for their camp - at which he earned an offer. With a former teammate (Rayshard Ashby) playing in Blacksburg and his proximity in the Richmond area, look for VT to be a player in this recruitment for some time. It remains to be seen just how much his recent explosion on the recruiting trail will expand the options, but the Hokies should host him soon to get an early foot in the door.