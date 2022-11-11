Virginia Tech has offered Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman 2023 three-star wide receiver Jacob Page. Here is a look at him.

There is mutual interest between Page and Virginia Tech as he plans on setting up a visit to the school whenever he can, ideally November 26th. He will be at Florida this weekend, and Michigan State next weekend as well and plans to set up official visits later in his recruitment. Page is one of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee and is a very solid receiver. The teams recruiting him the hardest Indiana, Memphis, South Carolina, and Washington however I can see the Hokies jump right into the mix for the talented receiver.

