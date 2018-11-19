Conley's first out-of-state offer is in, and it comes from the Hokies. He's a two-way athlete who has received most of his attention as a receiver so far, but could also develop into a top-flight defensive back down the road. In that regard, VT can sell him on their history of players with his body type not only succeeding in college, but going on to the NFL. He comes from the coastal area of North Carolina - so not where Virginia Tech has established strong inroads in recent years - but the #NC2VT movement may still help in the long run.