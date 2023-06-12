New Virginia Tech football offer: Ja'Quan Bentley
Virginia Tech has offered Thomaston (Ga.) pson Lee 2024 running back Ja'Quan Bentley. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Texas A&M, James Madison, South Florida, Utah State
The latest
Bentley is a sleeper prospect with something of an eclectic offer list (and a few schools that blanket attention around the region/country, such as Coastal Carolina, were on him first but perhaps missed the window to become a clear favorite with an offer). He made a trip up the I-81 corridor over the weekend - camping at James Madison - and on the way back made a stop in Blacksburg, at which point he was offered. An athlete who could also play safety at the next level, Bentley is in the very preliminary stages of his recruitment becoming serious, so there's plenty to play out but VT is in a good spot to start.
Game breakdown
Playing as a single-wing QB, Bentley shows good athleticism in multiple facets: he has decent top-end speed, and he's very quick with his feet in traffic to keep moving laterally and ensure that he's not stuck with his initial plan of attack on the play. He also has good vision to recognize and hit those cutbacks or slice upfield. His smooth athleticism can translate to a number of roles, but as he continues getting bigger and stronger in the lower half, his potential at running back is very intriguing.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---