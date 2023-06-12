Virginia Tech has offered Thomaston (Ga.) pson Lee 2024 running back Ja'Quan Bentley. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIGFuZCBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHNheSBJIGhhdmUgcmVjZWl2 ZWQgYW4gb2ZmZXJlZCBmcm9tIFZpcmdpbmlhIFRlY2ggISEg8J+Zj/Cfj708 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5bGVyQm93ZW4/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFR5bGVyQm93ZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9raWVzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEhva2llc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hv a2llc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBob2tpZXNwb3J0czwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Nb2hyUmVjcnVpdGlu Zz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlVUNSZXBvcnQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVVDUmVwb3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUmVjcnVpdEdlb3JnaWE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlY3J1 aXRHZW9yZ2lhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09u M1JlY3J1aXRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPbjNSZWNydWl0czwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dMUFZZWVNSWFkiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9XTFBWWVlTUlhZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGph4oCZUXVhbiBC ZW50bGV5IChAYmVudGxleV9xdWFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2JlbnRsZXlfcXVhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTY2Nzg5ODE1NjM4ODg1MTcx Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Other offers

Texas A&M, James Madison, South Florida, Utah State

The latest

Bentley is a sleeper prospect with something of an eclectic offer list (and a few schools that blanket attention around the region/country, such as Coastal Carolina, were on him first but perhaps missed the window to become a clear favorite with an offer). He made a trip up the I-81 corridor over the weekend - camping at James Madison - and on the way back made a stop in Blacksburg, at which point he was offered. An athlete who could also play safety at the next level, Bentley is in the very preliminary stages of his recruitment becoming serious, so there's plenty to play out but VT is in a good spot to start.

Game breakdown

Playing as a single-wing QB, Bentley shows good athleticism in multiple facets: he has decent top-end speed, and he's very quick with his feet in traffic to keep moving laterally and ensure that he's not stuck with his initial plan of attack on the play. He also has good vision to recognize and hit those cutbacks or slice upfield. His smooth athleticism can translate to a number of roles, but as he continues getting bigger and stronger in the lower half, his potential at running back is very intriguing.

Film