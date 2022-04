New Virginia Tech football offer: Iverson Howard

Wide receivers coach Fontel Mines swung through Howard's school Thursday afternoon, and not long thereafter the Hokies had offered the rising sophomore a scholarship offer. He's already visited West Virginia and Maryland (the the Mountaineers were first to offer), so VT is ahead of the offer curve but the courtship is still relatively new. Getting the chance to host him in Blacksburg will be important - VT will want to build something of a lead before other suitors begin to crowd up his process.