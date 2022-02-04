 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaiah Neal
football

New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaiah Neal

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances 2023 defensive tackle Isaiah Neal. Here's a quick look at him.

Neal is a recent transfer to St. Frances Academy, previously playing at DC Gonzaga. He did not visit Blacksburg with the large St. Frances crew a couple weeks ago, so the Orange and Maroon will still have to work to get him onto campus at some point soon. A Spring practice is likely to be the occasion for that, and when he's able to make his way to campus, the staff's priority will be selling him on the importance of the DMV and Baltimore areas to their recruiting philosophy going forward.

