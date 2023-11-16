Virginia Tech has offered La Verne (Calif.) Damien 2026 quarterback Isaiah Arriaza. Here's a quick look at him.

Arizona, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, UNLV, Morgan State

As with others in the Hokies' wave of QB offers last night, Arriaza's contact came with offensive analyst Brian Crist, so getting to know on-field coaching staff will come at a later date (though Crist's role with the QBs on this team is notable). Arriaza has been willing and able to take plenty of visits far from his Southern California home, and it stands to reason that he would peg a camp next Summer as a good chance to check out Blacksburg. When he does make it to town, his recruitment can be kicked into a more serious gear.

Arriaza is a shorter QB at this stage (also: a sophomore in high school; he'll likely grow), so he needs to move a bit to find passing lanes. That can see him be a little bit skittish in the pocket, and over-rely on getting out of it even when he should show patience and hang in. He has a decent arm but not a cannon, while his downfield accuracy indicates that as he builds strength, he should be able to make every throw with consistency. Since he's on the smaller side right now and doesn't have the best footwork all the time, his ability to make accurate throws off-platform can be a blessing and a curse. With more experience at the varsity level, he should blossom into a quality quarterback prospect.