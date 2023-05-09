New Virginia Tech football offer: Isaac Cannizzaro
Virginia Tech has offered Lilburn (Ga.) Providence Christian 2024 offensive lineman Isaac Cannizzaro. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Maryland, Missouri, Troy
The latest
Cannizzaro picked up all four of his offers within the past 24 hours, so while Virginia Tech is early to the game, it stands to reason that he's going to be a major national prospect in short order. Most of his contact thus far has been with consultant analyst Brent Davis, so it's likely that Cannizzaro will have to visit campus to be a serious mutual option for the Orange and Maroon. Given his profile, a wide range of camp visits should be in order, and Virginia Tech is all-but certain to host him in June.
Game breakdown
Cannizzaro's footwork can be awkward - he hops instead of taking measured steps, and crosses over his feet in pass protection. He isn't light on his feet, and shows signs of being a work in progress when it comes to bending at the knees to generate leverage. However, there's no question he meets the size and natural athleticism benchmarks to be a Power-5 tackle, his game just needs to be honed in a major way. He finishes his blocks with nastiness, and after some coaching-up, he has outstanding potential.
Film
