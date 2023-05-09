Virginia Tech has offered Lilburn (Ga.) Providence Christian 2024 offensive lineman Isaac Cannizzaro. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IHZlcnkgZXhjaXRlZCB0byBhbm5vdW5jZSB0aGF0IEkgaGF2ZSByZWNlaXZl ZCBteSBzZWNvbmQgZGl2aXNpb24gMSBvZmZlciBmcm9tIFZpcmdpbmlhIFRl Y2ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGJyZW50ZGF2 aXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoYnJlbnRkYXZpczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2tpZXNGQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASG9raWVzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hUV29mZj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Y29hY2hUV29mZjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2c3NWZ3ZjBo Sk4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nNzVmd2YwaEpOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IElzYWFjIENhbm5penphcm8gKEBDYW5uaXp6YXJvSXNhYWMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Fubml6emFyb0lzYWFjL3N0YXR1cy8x NjU1NjA3Njk1Nzc1MzQ2NjkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA4 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Maryland, Missouri, Troy

The latest

Cannizzaro picked up all four of his offers within the past 24 hours, so while Virginia Tech is early to the game, it stands to reason that he's going to be a major national prospect in short order. Most of his contact thus far has been with consultant analyst Brent Davis, so it's likely that Cannizzaro will have to visit campus to be a serious mutual option for the Orange and Maroon. Given his profile, a wide range of camp visits should be in order, and Virginia Tech is all-but certain to host him in June.

Game breakdown

Cannizzaro's footwork can be awkward - he hops instead of taking measured steps, and crosses over his feet in pass protection. He isn't light on his feet, and shows signs of being a work in progress when it comes to bending at the knees to generate leverage. However, there's no question he meets the size and natural athleticism benchmarks to be a Power-5 tackle, his game just needs to be honed in a major way. He finishes his blocks with nastiness, and after some coaching-up, he has outstanding potential.

Film