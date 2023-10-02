Virginia Tech has offered North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep 2026 offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Marshall

The latest

Iheanacho visited Blacksburg for the win against Pitt Saturday, and picked up his offer from DMV recruiting specialist Elijah Brooks while in town. The Hokies join only Marshall on his list (though the Baltimore native who plays in the DC suburbs has also visited Maryland and the Terps may not be far from an offer, either). That's a good starting point, and of course the atmosphere in Lane Saturday evening was a major selling point. It's early in the process for a sophomore, but the Hokies have worked to put themselves in an early lead.

Film

Game breakdown

Iheanacho has incredible size for a young prospect, but that also comes with the expected downsides: he's still improving his flexibility as he grows into his frame, and that can mean awkward movement out of his stance, and at times having to work very consciously to maintain leverage. He has a big lower body already, and as he builds upper-body strength to match it, he should be a true physical specimen by the time he's an upperclassman. He has a mindset to finish every block to the ground, and has a clearer understanding of the short, choppy steps required to maintain control of reps than do most young linemen. Based on what he shows on film, he should build his offer list very quickly.