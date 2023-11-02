Virginia Tech has offered Peachtree City (Ga.) McIntosh 2025 tight end Hollis Davidson. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Penn State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Toledo

The latest

Davidson has built a head of steam since picking up his first offer at the end of September. He's been on a few visits around the region (and is unfortunately already committed to see South Carolina the day of the Hokies' only remaining home game), and is taking his time in the process. The Hokies will likely draw a visit from him after the season, but at this stage, it's early enough that most teams are on level footing. An offer from Alabama or Georgia could really change the calculus, so VT will want to host him on campus before either of those schools has a chance to come through.

Film

Game breakdown

At this stage, Davidson is more of a big-bodied receiver than a true tight end. However, he's a willing blocker from that position, and thanks to his frame, he should be able to add plenty of mass to be a true in-line guy with exceptional receiving ability in the long run. He shows very good body control and leaping ability when the ball is in the air. He has a knack for finding soft spots in zones and making himself available to the quarterback, as well. He has good-not-great speed and route-running as a wideout, but when his blocking is more of a weapon, that will be more than enough to find success in college.