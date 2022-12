Virginia Tech has offered Brunswick (Ga.) 2026 tight end/defensive end Heze Kent. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Kent is still in the midst of his freshman year of high school, but already the Hokies add an ACC flair to an offer list that included a pair of SEC programs. He took some unofficial visits for games this Fall - seeing Georgia and Tennessee - but it's extremely early in the process for Kent. The Hokies will have ample opportunity (and likely requirement) to improve the product on the field to the degree that players are picking Orange and Maroon over plenty of other options.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---