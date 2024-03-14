Virginia Tech has offered Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine 2025 linebacker Herbert Scroggins III. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Auburn, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Memphis, Toledo

The latest

Scroggins doesn't have strong ties to Virginia Tech... but he does have a strong tie to area recruiter Shawn Quinn, who was the head coach at Savannah State before joining the Orange and Maroon. That relationship gives the Hokies a chance to make an impression. He hopes to take a visit to campus at some point this offseason, and when that happens, the process can take the next step. He should blow up with even more major offers as the process proceeds, so getting in the door now is nice, and hosting him at some point this Spring provides a real opportunity.

Film

Game breakdown

Scroggins plays as both a hand-in-dirt defensive end and a standup linebacker who can either rush or play more traditional LB responsibilities. As a rusher, he's undersized but he holds up very well in the trenches against offensive tackles and backs who stay in to help protection against him. He shows decent burst off the ball, and an understanding of how to marry his leverage with hand technique to shed blocks and get to the quarterback. He has good upper-body power, and after he disengages, he can redirect (though he's not always the fleetest of foot in that regard) to pursue ball-carriers. As he gets a little bigger, it seems likely he's an every-down strongside end who still brings some pass-rush quickness to the table.