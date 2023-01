Virginia Tech has offered Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy 2024 defensive end Hank Weber. Here's a quick look at him.

Chris Marve has been very busy in the Nashville area this week, and offering a player from powerhouse Brentwood Academy (who also participates in the National Playmakers Academy training group) comes as no surprise. Weber has shown to be very willing to take visits basically anywhere - even before programs have offered - so the Hokies should get him to Blacksburg for a camp this Summer (if not before), at which time his recruitment can take it to another level.

