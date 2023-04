Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Maret 2025 offensive lineman Grayson Reid. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is his first

While he visited Wake Forest earlier this month, the Deacons didn't offer at that time, giving Virginia Tech the opportunity to become the first offer on the table for Reid. The Hokies have put a lot of effort into proving they're serious about recruiting the DC area, and being the first program on board for a rising junior is a good way to prove they're doing the necessary scouting to follow through on that promise. Running backs coach Elijah Brooks projects as one of the stronger recruiters on the staff - particularly in the District and surrounding suburbs - and there's no question VT has done everything right so far.

---