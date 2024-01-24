Virginia Tech has offered Cincinnati St. Xavier 2025 defensive end Gordy Sulfsted. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wisconsin, Miami (OH), Toledo, Princeton

The latest

Sulfsted has taken a few visits around Big Ten Country, and with some of the region's top programs showing serious interest (and many offering), he will have his pick of options. That means a program like Virginia Tech, which hasn't recruited the Buckeye State regularly but looks to get back into it with staffers like Ron Crook and the experience he brings, will have to get Sulfsted to town to really chip away at some of that regional difficulty. With teammate Tucker Kattus also offered, a group visit could be the move.

Film

Game breakdown

Sulfsted is a big-bodied defensive end who also lines up as a blocking-first H-back on the offensive side of the ball. He has a thick lower body and can switch from a speed rush to power on the edge. He's reasonably agile to redirect when quarterbacks roll out or runners bounce outside, but at this time he doesn't have that pure bend and agility to be an every-down edge-rusher in an even front (St. X plays with three on the DL more often than not). Depending on his development, he could be a penetrating defensive tackle or a pure strongside end who is stout against the run. He's very disciplined in his lanes, and as his body develops, he can hone it for the role he chooses.