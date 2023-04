Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day 2026 wide receiver Gordon Sellars. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech continues to be ahead of the curve and setting its recruiting board for future classes (after being behind on 2022 and 2023 for reasons outside the current staff's control). Being on the board for a player like Sellars this early in the process is more a statement of intent than anything, but there are a couple years for the relationship to grow, for Sellars to learn more about Virginia Tech, and perhaps just as importantly, for VT to put a product on the field that reminds underclassman prospect that this is a sleeping giant.

