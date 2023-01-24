Virginia Tech has offered Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy 2025 quarterback George MacIntyre. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

MacIntyre has taken a number of visits around SEC country, and has named Clemson and Ohio State as a couple other programs he'd like to check out. Notably absent from that list is Virginia Tech, but now that the Hokies - with their renewed push into the Nashville area - are on the offer sheet, that'll likely change. Staying close to home in the Volunteer State seems to be the most likely outcome of his recruitment at this point, but there's plenty of time for other programs to convince him to take a broader look.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---