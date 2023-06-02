New Virginia Tech football offer: George Haseotes
Virginia Tech has offered Naples (Fla.) Community 2026 offensive lineman George Haseotes. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arizona, Arizona State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Stanford, New Mexico State, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Pennsylvania
The latest
Haseotes left IMG Academy specifically to play under header coach Eugene Chung at Community School of Naples back in his hometown. The fact that Chung is a VT Hall of Famer and his son Kyle also played in Blacksburg is a pretty good start for the Orange and Maroon. Haseotes plans to make the summer camp rounds this month, and even though he has plenty of offers already (and a long way to go in his recruitment), the Hokies should have every opportunity to remain at or near the top of his list.
Game breakdown
Haseotes initiates contact with good leverage, works to get his hands under the pads of the opposition, and keeps his feet moving at the point of attack. Those are pretty rare attributes for a player as young as he is, and good building blocks for his game. He's a little undersized in the height department (which helps with the leverage, but limits his versatility at the next level), and will have to be very conscientious about how he builds his body. He's also a little unnatural in his movement pulling across the line or stepping back into a pass set, which he'll want to improve, as well.
Film
