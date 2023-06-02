Virginia Tech has offered Naples (Fla.) Community 2026 offensive lineman George Haseotes. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3Jvb2tfVlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENyb29rX1ZUPC9hPiwgSSBhbSBob25vcmVkIGFuZCBncmF0ZWZ1 bCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gVmlyZ2luaWEgVGVjaCBVbml2 ZXJzaXR5ISBJIHdvdWxkIGxpa2UgdG8gdGhhbmsgbXkgbW9tLCBteSBjb2Fj aGVzLCBhbmQgdGhlIHN0YWZmIGF0IFZULiBHbyBIb2tpZXMhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9raWVzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEhva2llc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0dyZWdCaWdnaW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHcmVnQmln Z2luczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29y bmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZU1hdHRfVj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlTWF0dF9WPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL09uM3Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT24z c3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DRUNf UmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkNFQ19SZWNydWl0 aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NTTlNlYWhh d2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDU05TZWFoYXdrczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzdVSXhNbDlpaFMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS83VUl4TWw5aWhTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnZSBIYXNlb3RlcyAo QEdIYXNlb3RlcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HSGFz ZW90ZXMvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjQ2NTA4NTg1MDI0NTEyMDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Other offers

Arizona, Arizona State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Stanford, New Mexico State, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Pennsylvania

The latest

Haseotes left IMG Academy specifically to play under header coach Eugene Chung at Community School of Naples back in his hometown. The fact that Chung is a VT Hall of Famer and his son Kyle also played in Blacksburg is a pretty good start for the Orange and Maroon. Haseotes plans to make the summer camp rounds this month, and even though he has plenty of offers already (and a long way to go in his recruitment), the Hokies should have every opportunity to remain at or near the top of his list.

Game breakdown

Haseotes initiates contact with good leverage, works to get his hands under the pads of the opposition, and keeps his feet moving at the point of attack. Those are pretty rare attributes for a player as young as he is, and good building blocks for his game. He's a little undersized in the height department (which helps with the leverage, but limits his versatility at the next level), and will have to be very conscientious about how he builds his body. He's also a little unnatural in his movement pulling across the line or stepping back into a pass set, which he'll want to improve, as well.

