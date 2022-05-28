New Virginia Tech football offer: George Burhenn
Virginia Tech has offered Fortville (Ind.) Mount Vernon 2023 tight end George Burhenn. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Miami (OH), Nevada, Ohio, Indiana State
The latest
Burhenn is just over a month removed from his first Power-5 offer, but you could fairly say he's blown up since: four Big Ten schools and one from the SEC have hopped onboard since the Big 12's Iowa State broke the seal, and he's up over a dozen total offers. VT's recent run on TE offers had mostly been to Class of 2024 players, so that he's a 2023 earning the honor indicates significant interest from the Hokies. A Summer visit is likely, even though he's leaning toward the Iowa schools (and has officials to each of them set up for the month of June.
Film
