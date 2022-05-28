New Virginia Tech football offer: George Burhenn

Burhenn is just over a month removed from his first Power-5 offer, but you could fairly say he's blown up since: four Big Ten schools and one from the SEC have hopped onboard since the Big 12's Iowa State broke the seal, and he's up over a dozen total offers. VT's recent run on TE offers had mostly been to Class of 2024 players, so that he's a 2023 earning the honor indicates significant interest from the Hokies. A Summer visit is likely, even though he's leaning toward the Iowa schools (and has officials to each of them set up for the month of June.