New Virginia Tech football offer: Gavin Owens

Although he's just beginning to build his offer list, Owens has been a regular visitor around SEC and ACC country. Georgia and Clemson have hosted him on multiple occasions even though he's still waiting on an offer. He's long had interest in Virginia Tech, and the Hokies offered after quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn saw him throw in-person at the school this week. The lefty will have his fair share of options, so getting involved at this early stage is important - especially since it'll likely facilitate a summer visit.