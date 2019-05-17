New Virginia Tech football offer: Gabe Stephens
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Virginia Tech has offered Mt. Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island Charter 2021 cornerback Gabe Stephens. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Auburn, Duke, Florida, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, several others
The latest
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news