Virginia Tech has offered Milton (Ga.) Cambridge 2025 offensive lineman Gabe Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Tennessee

The latest

Smith camped at a number of schools around the region over the Summer, and the fact that only a couple of them have offered means the Hokies aren't too far behind the curve. While he seems to have a particular affinity for Miami at this stage, there's an opening to get him on campus - given he's a kid who does take a bunch of visits - and there's plenty of time to go in his process.

Film

Game breakdown

Smith is already a massive lineman, but what he has in size doesn't cost him much in mobility. He's very capable of pulling across the line (while keeping his shoulders square to block through the hole), and he has the lateral quickness to execute first-level combo blocks before working to the second level. He can improve his hand placement and technique on the punch - he sort of just flings his closed fists in the direction of the defender, rather than trying to strike the chestplate of a lineman and control him by keeping the hands working inside. He'll also want to work on his leg drive when engaged, and increase his flexibility to play with proper leverage more consistently.