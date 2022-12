Virginia Tech has offered Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale 2024 quarterback Ethan Minter. Here's a quick look at him.

Minter has visited on a couple past occasions - for a game last Fall under the previous coaching staff, and again for a junior day in January where he had a chance to meet the new group. The lefty is a productive signal-caller at one of the Commonwealth's stronger programs, so it should come as no surprise that the Hokies are in pursuit as they try to lock down recruiting on home turf. Getting him back to campus for a return junior day in January is likely, and should allow the Hokies to move toward the top of his list.

