Virginia Tech has offered Apharetta (Ga.) 2025 tight end Ethan Barbour. Here's a quick look at him.

Barbour is another member of Tyler Bowen's massive offer swing over the past couple days, and even though he's the youngest as a 2025 prospect, he has as many huge offers as any of the others. The Atlanta-area prospect holds offers from both Georgia and Georgia Tech and has seen each on many occasions, and you could say the same for some of the Bulldogs' SEC brethren. It'll be an uphill battle to seriously catch his eye, but improved product on the field (and continued emphasis of tight ends in the passing game) can help open eyes in the next 10 months or so.

----

---