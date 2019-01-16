VT offered Taylor yesterday, along with a teammate, Alabama commit Malachi Moore. Like Moore, Taylor already has a bunch of bigtime offers, so the Hokies enter this one fighting an uphill battle. However, the recent run of offers in Alabama (and other parts of the Deep South) seems to indicate that the staff intends to get far more serious about pursuing players from the region, and put more effort into actually securing some of their services, rather than going with a fire-and-forget philosophy. Getting Taylor onto campus (likely as part of a larger visiting group) would be a great first move in making this a legit recruitment.