Virginia Tech has offeredCalhoun (Ga.) 2025 tight end Emaree Winston. Here's a quick look at him.

Winston was very active on the visit trail last Summer, and he's expected to be the same way this year. While his winter visits have historically been closer to home, being within the six-hour footprint could even facilitate a junior day visit (though one is not planned at this time). Getting him to town - and importantly, getting back to the type of on-field success that will be necessary to beat the Ohio States of the world for prospects - will be an important step, but there's plenty of time for a kid who's still in his sophomore year.

