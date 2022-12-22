Virginia Tech has offeredCalhoun (Ga.) 2025 tight end Emaree Winston. Here's a quick look at him.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU
Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+
IEJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIFZpcmdpbmlhIFRl
Y2ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2tpZXNGQj9yZWZf
c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASG9raWVzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz
Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlsZXJCb3dlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3
Ij5AVHlsZXJCb3dlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv
bS9saW5vX2x1cGluZXR0aT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbGlub19s
dXBpbmV0dGk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX0pl
ZmZDYXJwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfSmVmZkNhcnA8L2E+IDxh
IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2xheXMyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3
c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2xheXMyNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0
dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGNqY29sbGlucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A
Y29hY2hjamNvbGxpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j
b20vQ29hY2hDcm9zYnkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENy
b3NieTM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0hTSmFj
a2V0c0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDSFNKYWNrZXRzRkI8L2E+
IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmVyZW15T19Kb2huc29u
P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKZXJlbXlPX0pvaG5zb248L2E+IDxh
IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfP3JlZl9z
cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGFkU2ltbW9uc188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0
dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hdjN0a1hOdDIyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYXYzdGtY
TnQyMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbWFyZWUgV2luc3RvbiAoQGVfd2luczIw
MjUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZV93aW5zMjAyNS9z
dGF0dXMvMTYwNTIzNTM4ODg4NDQyNjc1ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3
Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg
YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl
dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2
PgoK
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Louisville, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Alabama A&M, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
Winston was very active on the visit trail last Summer, and he's expected to be the same way this year. While his winter visits have historically been closer to home, being within the six-hour footprint could even facilitate a junior day visit (though one is not planned at this time). Getting him to town - and importantly, getting back to the type of on-field success that will be necessary to beat the Ohio States of the world for prospects - will be an important step, but there's plenty of time for a kid who's still in his sophomore year.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---