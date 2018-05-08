Ticker
{{content.title}}
football

New Virginia Tech football offer: Elijah Turner

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Buford (Ga.) 2020 athlete Elijah Turner. Here's a quick look at the player.

Other notable offers

Wake Forest

The latest

VT has put a lot of effort into recruiting Buford High: they've offered more than a half-dozen prospects in the 2019-2020 classes, and remain the favorite for 2019 three-star lineman Riley Simonds. Building that pipeline would be more than solid, given that Buford is one of the most consistent producers of top-end talent in Georgia (a state that is obviously talent-rich, as well). Simonds's love for VT - and the interest of other teammate - should help facilitate a visit to Blacksburg sooner or later for Turner, and the relationship can really get going at that point. That the Hokis are in the door early can only be a boost.

Film

