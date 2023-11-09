Virginia Tech has offered Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola 2025 linebacker Elijah Melendez. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Western Kentucky, North Carolina A&T

The latest

Melendez has already named an early top 10 - Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, USC - but given how early it is in the process, he has surely not closed the door to new suitors. For example, he's visiting Penn State this weekend while calling the Nittany Lions one of his favorites even though they're outside the top ten. Virginia Tech has some connections (senior DT Mario Kendricks is an alum of his high school), and there's plenty of need to sell at linebacker positions in the not-so-distant future. He's willing to take far-flung visits, and Virginia Tech should at least be able to get him to town next offseason.

Film

Game breakdown

Melendez is a long, lean linebacker with great speed and a willingness to bring the lumber when he arrives at the ball-carrier. He also shows good long speed from the running back position. He likes to play downhill rather than being a read-and-react guy sideline to sideline, and as his game develops he will be able to execute that more consistently. He does have the frame to fill out into a true MLB, and there are some athletic movements that he'll want to clean up - he's a bit of a limbs-everywhere guy when he's on the move - but the traits he brings to the table can't be taught, and smoothing the rough edges should make him an absolute star.