Virginia Tech has offered West Charlotte (N.C.) 2026 linebacker Elijah Littlejohn. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Michigan

The latest

The Hokies pushed hard for a West Charlotte linebacker this cycle, missing out on Jaden Smith when he picked Michigan. The Wolverines are the only team that beat VT to the punch in offering Littlejohn, but the Orange and Maroon are in the door plenty early for a kid who's just a sophomore. The familiarity that the Flying VT has around campus at West Charlotte should be an early boost, but when it comes to beating out national recruiting powers (especially with a long run-up), the on-field results in the next year-plus will tell the story.

Film

Game breakdown

Littlejohn plays pretty much exclusively as a stand-up pass-rusher now, but his frame indicates that he will likely need to add some breadth to his game to succeed at the next level unless he can get a couple inches taller. He has a good knack for finding small gaps in the offensive line and using his quickness to dart through them, and while he's not winning mano-a-mano battles against O-linemen at this point, he has enough functional strength to work his way into the backfield, and if a tight end or running back is tasked with blocking him, his speed can allow him to zip past that player. He's a good-enough tackler but not a big hitter - something that likely comes with time and size.