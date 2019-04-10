Jeudy has already seen some out-of-region programs (he was at Texas A&M over his spring break, for example), but will have to check out Virginia Tech going forward. Fortunately, it's pretty early in the process, and he's only begun to blow up on the offer trail in recent weeks. The coaching staff has done a good job in Philadelphia and the Southern portion of New Jersey in recent classes, and the addition of an experienced area recruiter in new receivers coach Jafar Williams only helps. It remains to be seen how much a big-city kid vibes with Blacksburg when he visits, but the Hokies should begin this one in strong standing.