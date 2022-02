New Virginia Tech football offer: Elijah Hughes

Hughes visited Blacksburg for the final junior day of January, but didn't pick up an offer at the time. Primarily considered a defensive prospect over the course of his recruitment, the release of his offensive line film as a junior (embedded below) and a perception that his 6-3, 250-plus pounds will grow into OL size in due time were key in the Hokies' offer - which came from D-line coach and area recruiter JC Price along with O-line coach Joe Rudolph. VT immediately becomes a solid contender for Hughes, and it's expected that he returns to campus for a spring practice visit.