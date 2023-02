Virginia Tech has offered Harrisburg (Pa.) 2026 athlete Elias Coke. Here's a quick look at him.

Coke is still a high school freshman, but has picked up some serious steam on the trail in the past month-plus. West Virginia became his first offer in December, and he's already nearing double digits. He's taken a few visits (including a swing through the Midwest last weekend that saw Michigan State hop on the offer train), but is really just getting started in the process. The Hokies have some recent recruiting successes in SE PA, including 2023 signee Gabe Arena from Harrisburg. Continuing to work those connections - some initially forged during members of the staff's time at Penn State - should get Coke to campus for a visit soon.

