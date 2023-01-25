Virginia Tech has offered Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove 2025 quarterback EJ Colson. Here's a quick look at him.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Other offers
Arkansas, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee State, UAB, Western Kentucky
The latest
Colson took a handful of visits around the region before and during his sophomore season, without much worry about level: from Division 2 teams, HBCUs at the Division 2 level, and Power-5 programs, he ran the gamut. Virginia Tech hasn't hosted him yet (nor has the program that has put the most energy into the early stages of his recruitment, Nebraska), but it's likely that changes. With the coaching staff just beginning to set the 2025 recruiting board at the quarterback position, their priority order will go a long way toward determining which prospects they ultimately have a real shot at.
Film
