New Virginia Tech football offer: Edwin Kolenge
Virginia Tech has offered Clearwater (Fla.) International Academy 2022 linebacker Edwin Kolenge. Here's a quick look at him.
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
Other notable offers
Boston College, Indiana, Syracuse, West Virginia, others
The latest
Kolenge is just beginning to put together a Power-5 offer list, and Virginia Tech is the biggest name to date from a football perspective /(he does have some solid academic schools in pursuit). The Hokies have also put a fair amount of attention into Central and Southwest Florida, including several offers at Clearwater International Academy. A visit will happen when the emergency Dead Period comes to an end, and from there, it's the Hokies' intention to have package-deal considerations at least improve their chances for each prospect, if not allow the Orange and Maroon to land them all.