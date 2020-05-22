Kolenge is just beginning to put together a Power-5 offer list, and Virginia Tech is the biggest name to date from a football perspective /(he does have some solid academic schools in pursuit). The Hokies have also put a fair amount of attention into Central and Southwest Florida, including several offers at Clearwater International Academy. A visit will happen when the emergency Dead Period comes to an end, and from there, it's the Hokies' intention to have package-deal considerations at least improve their chances for each prospect, if not allow the Orange and Maroon to land them all.