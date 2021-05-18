New Virginia Tech football offer: Edward Combs
Virginia Tech has offered Satellite Beach (Fla.) 2023 wide receiver Edward Combs III. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia
The latest
