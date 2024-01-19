Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances 2026 offensive lineman Edward Baker. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, Charlotte

The latest

Baker and a couple of his teammates were offered after Virginia Tech stopped by the Saint Frances Academy program yesterday. VT's relationships at SFA have been up-and-down over time, but with running backs coach and area recruiting ace Elijah Brooks on his trail, it stands to reason that the playing field is at least level, if not tilting back in the direction of Orange and Maroon. Getting them on a group visit to campus this offseason would go a long way toward giving the Hokies a serious foothold.

Film

Game breakdown

Baker is a big offensive lineman whose natural power will be enhanced over time as he gets into a college weight program. He has very good footwork with his first two steps off the ball, and he can redirect laterally in those steps if a defensive lineman tries to shoot inside or loop around the edge. He does need to work on his upper-body technique, because he can tend to bear-hug players and throw them to the turf rather than work his hands inside and control the rep. He likes to pancake opponents, but can be sloppy in the way he does it, opening himself up to holding calls. Despite that, he has a good understanding of leverage and working his feet to maintain low-man status, so simple instruction on technique will go a long way.