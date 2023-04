Virginia Tech has offered McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian 2026 cornerback Dorian Barney. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Barney was visited at the conclusion of a visit to campus yesterday. Coming from the crucial suburbs of Atlanta (which are loaded with talent and have shown to be productive for Virginia Tech), he should have plenty of options in due time. He's certainly been well-traveled, with stopping at programs like Florida and Georgia - which still have yet to offer - in addition to most of those that have an offer on the table for him. Getting in the door early and getting him on a campus visit early are important factors as his list continues to grow, and while this will be a long recruitment, the Hokies are well-positioned at this stage.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---