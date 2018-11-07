Manning is understandably early in the recruiting process, but has managed to make some regional visits this year, including to the only other school that has issued an offer at this point, Iowa State. The Hokies came halfway across the country to offer, though, and it remains to be seen whether that's the sort of move that provides immediate "wow factor" for Manning, or simply means it's tougher to take an unofficial visit to check out campus. For the time being, the Hokies will continue to build the relationship, and hope that he manages to set up a trip to Blacksburg.