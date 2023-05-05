New Virginia Tech football offer: Donovan Thompson
Virginia Tech has offered Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Thompson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Arkansas State, Charlotte, FAU, Marshall, Furman
The latest
Hokies offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen has shifted some of his recruiting focus to Georgia (with DMV specialist Elijah Brooks now VT's point man in Bowen's previous territory), and an underrated offensive lineman from a talent hotbed in the suburbs of Atlanta is in his crosshairs. Thompson has begun to pick up some major-conference offers over the course of the Spring, and he's proven willing to take some visits around the region. That should see him make a stop in Blacksburg this Summer, and at that point, the Orange and Maroon can pitch their need for OL upgrades.
Player breakdown
Thompson is already a massive offensive lineman, and while he'll have to redistribute some of that weight to pure muscle at the next level, he's quick-footed for how big he is. He'll have to refine his lower-body flexibility to have better leverage (at least with any consistency) at the college level, and refining his technique to take even more advantage of his hard-nosed bully mentality can take his game to another level in the long run.
Film
