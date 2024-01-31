Virginia Tech has offered Columbia (S.C.) Irmo 2026 wide receiver Donovan Murph. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Cincinnati, Colorado, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Charlotte, UNLV

The latest

Although he hails from one area that the Hokies recruit heavily in central South Carolina, Murph played his freshman year in another (at Good Counsel in the DC suburbs), so there are multiple connections to work here. Getting a two-pronged approach from a strong recruiting in the region in Pierson Prioleau and one of VT's best recruiters overall in Fontel Mines certainly can't hurt. Murph is not expected to visit Blacksburg this weekend, but making it to campus for a spring-ball stop seems likely, and the relationship can really build from there.

Film

Game breakdown

Murph has good size, and he's quick off the line and a very speedy straight-line athlete. He looks like a kid who's still adjusting to his body after a growth spurt, and as he gets comfortable in a more lanky frame, some of the wasted motion he shows in his running gait and his cuts will be worked out. He does a solid job adjusting to the ball in the air, and shows the ability to go up and over defensive backs to make catches when the ball is underthrown (which is a regular occurrence at the high school level). As he cleans up his movements and gets more comfortable with other parts of the route tree - rather than just the typical young speedster "fades, posts, and screens" suite - he has very high potential.