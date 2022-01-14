New Virginia Tech football offer: Dominic Nichols

Virginia Tech has offered Ijamsville (Md.) Oakdale 2024 defensive end Dominic Nichols. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Penn State
The latest
A couple programs with strong ties to Maryland beat VT to the punch (BC and Penn State), but the Hokies are doubling down on their effort to re-establish recruiting power in the region. Nichols has the ability to play multiple positions at the next level, but Virginia Tech's first choice for him is defensive end - and DL coach JC Price is both area and position recruiter. Getting him on a visit to Blacksburg this offseason will be a priority for the coaching staff, and they should be able to set themselves up to stick in his recruitment for the long haul.
Film
